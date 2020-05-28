Indore's 90-year-old man beats COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A girl performed 'aarti' of a 90-year-old man who was discharged from Aurobindo hospital in Indore on Wednesday after successfully beating COVID-19.

Wearing PPE kits, hospital staff showered flowers on the 90-year-old man, Rameshwar Chaudhary, when he was discharged from the hospital.

"I have won the battle against COVID-19 and now I am returning home. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking effective measures to combat the infection," said Chaudhary. His recovery, at an age of 90 years, is being considered significant as the elderly are reportedly more vulnerable to the infection.

Meanwhile, as many as 78 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

Presently, the total number of cases in the district stands at 3,260, including 1,555 discharged. (ANI)

