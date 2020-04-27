Indore's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,207

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): As many as 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,207.

Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said that 60 deaths have been reported in the district due to the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 2,096 COVID-19 cases, including 210 cured/discharged/migrated and 99 deaths. (ANI)

