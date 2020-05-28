Indore's COVID-19 tally up by 79 to 3,182

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Indore on Tuesday reported 79 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 3,182, including 119 deaths, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

Samples of 31,513 people have been collected in the district for COVID-19 testing.

As many as 1,537 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. (ANI)

