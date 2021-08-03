Indore's Lokayukta books 2 civic body officials for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A team of Indore's Lokayukta caught two civic body officials red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused persons are the Superintendent of the Public Works Department of Municipal Corporation Vijay Saxena and a clerk Hemali Vaidya.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel told ANI that both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



"Vijay Saxena had demanded a three per cent bribe for passing a bill of Rs 9 lakhs for the work done by Dhirendra Choubey's company Rudra Construction," said the DSP of Lokayukta.

"Dhirendra Choubey had complained about the matter to the Lokayukta. Thereafter, a trap was laid to catch the accused persons. They were caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Monday," he added.

The DSP further informed that lakhs of rupees were found by the Lokayukta in the cupboard where accused Vijay Saxena had kept the bribe.

"The cupboard was sealed. While Rs 8,000 were also found in the cupboard of Hemali. Lokayukta will also investigate this money kept in the cupboard," he said. (ANI)

