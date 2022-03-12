Indore's social organisation works for rehabilitation of homeless, destitute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): An Indore based social organisation established in Madhya Pradesh is imparting skill development to destitute and homeless squatters for their rehabilitation.

The organisation rescues the destitute people from temples, footpaths and other places in Indore and provide them skill development training at its centre.

Speaking to ANI, Rupali Jain, president of the organization said, "We rescue destitute people from temples, footpaths and other places. Their skill development is done here. Currently, a total of 51 men ad four women are staying here."



"Nobody thinks about me in my family. I was living on the road and then the people from this organisation brought me here. They are very good. They take care of me and provide food and clothes. I have done MA and will now think what I need to do in future to earn a livelihood," Lakshmi, a homeless woman at the centre said.





Harish Soni, another homeless person rescued by the organisation, said, "I was facing some property disputes with my family, and left home one day due to mental stress. Some people suggested to me to live in an old age home but then people from this organisation brought me here."



Further, Harish said that the owner of the social organisation is helping him in solving the property disputes.

"I have discussed everything with the owner here. She told me to help with the property issues and will provide employment opportunities to become self-dependent," he added. (ANI)

