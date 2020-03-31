Indore's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 44

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Indore Chief Medical Health Officer announced that the total number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 44 in Indore after 17 people tested positive here on Tuesday.

"The total number of positive cases has risen to 44 in Indore after 17 people tested positive today. Their samples were sent to Bhopal for testing two days back," said Dr. Praveen Jadiya, CHMO.

As of now, 400 people have been sampled.

India recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. (ANI)

