Indresh Kumar compares Digvijaya Singh to Imran Khan over rape remark

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh saying he was "mentally ill" and compared him with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Digvijaya Singh has lost his mental balance and all political sense. Therefore, whenever he speaks, it is apparent that there is some problem with him. Whenever Imran Khan says something today, the whole of Pakistan looks at him like he is suffering from mental issues. He has put Pakistan's existence into trouble," he told ANI.

"Similarly, if you look at Digvijaya Singh's attempts in the past 25 years, he has done the same for Congress," Kumar added.

Earlier in the day, Singh courted controversy when he said that people donning saffron clothes are committing rapes.

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples. Is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them," Singh said at an event in Bhopal. (ANI)

