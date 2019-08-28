Inducting Narayan Rane in BJP is like adding salt in sweet milk : Deepak Kesarkar

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:40 IST

Art 370: SC notice to Centre, others; to hear pleas in October

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Centre and others and said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear in the first week of October all the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.