Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar talking to ANI on Tuesday
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar talking to ANI on Tuesday

Inducting Narayan Rane in BJP is like adding salt in sweet milk : Deepak Kesarkar

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said if Narayan Rane is inducted in BJP then it amounts to adding "salt in sweet milk" keeping in view the good relations between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey.
He further expressed confidence that Chief Minister Fadnavis will never take such a decision.
"The kind of relationship that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray have and the way in which they came together to power, letting Narayan Rane join BJP would be like putting salt in sweet milk. We know Chief Minister will not take such a decision," said Kesarkar.
Rane, the former Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP from BJPs' Maharashtra quota, may likely be inducted into BJP before the Assembly polls.
Former Chief Minister Rane, was the member of Shiv Sena and opposition leader of Vidhan Sabha until July 2005, before he joined Congress party.
Rane quit Congress in September 2017 and launched the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP). In 2018, he declared support for BJP. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:40 IST

Art 370: SC notice to Centre, others; to hear pleas in October

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Centre and others and said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear in the first week of October all the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:39 IST

Maharashtra: Son stabs father to death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested a man who killed his own father by stabbing him to death in the Byculla area of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:23 IST

SC allows Kashmiri student to visit Anantnag to meet parents

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Kashmiri student Mohammad Aleem Sayed to travel to Anantnag to meet his parents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:22 IST

Mayawati bats for strong laws to curb mob lynching

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday batted for strong laws to check mob lynchings and stringent actions against the accused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:20 IST

Congress slams Pak for 'mischievously' dragging Rahul Gandhi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for "mischievously" dragging party leader Rahul Gandhi's name in its letter to the United Nations in connection with Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:19 IST

SC allows Yechury to visit J-K to meet CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:00 IST

Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO stated.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:39 IST

One DVF personnel killed, another injured in encounter with...

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In an encounter with Naxalites, one District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel died while another got injured on Wednesday here at Bonda hill in Malkangiri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:25 IST

UP: Woman thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Loni area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:23 IST

Kashmir India's internal matter, no room for Pak to interfere:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that all matters related to the region are India's internal issues with no room for Pakistan's interference.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:51 IST

Glad that Statue of Unity is emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): After 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat was included in TIME magazine's 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019' list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad that it is emerging as a "popular tourist spot."

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:45 IST

Fire breaks out at Mustafa Bazaar timber yard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla here.

Read More
iocl