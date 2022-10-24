Induction of women officers in armed forces will boost India's strength: PM Modi in Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Highlighting the reforms in armed forces by the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the induction of women officers will boost the country's strength.

Prime Minister landed in Kargil on Monday to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

"For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil," Prime Minister Modi saids.

"Over the last eight years, we have laid emphasis on implementing reforms in the armed forces. We have opened positions in the forces for women. Women's power will strengthen our armed forces. The induction of women officers under 'permanent commission' will result in the growth of our power," he said.

PM said the armed forces are the pillar of the country's safety and security. "A nation is safe when the border is secure, the economy is strong and the society is full of confidence. India wishes this festival of lights paves way for global peace,"

He said it is because the armed forces are protecting borders that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully.

"From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible. Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror and people till date remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated," Prime Minister said.



He said while the jawans are protecting the borders, every citizen in the country is working towards strengthening the nation.

"Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we are working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, Naxalism, corruption. 'Naxawad' had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing," PM Modi said.

During the Ukraine war, he said. The Tricolour became a shield for Indian stranded there. "India's respect has increased across the world. It is happening because India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies," he added.

Prime Minister said the Centre is developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity.

He said in the age of technology armed forces are ready, with new training, new reforms and new technology

"I commend all the three armed forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment will not be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," he said.

PM Modi said when India's strength rises, it is beneficial for global peace and prosperity. (ANI)

