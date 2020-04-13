Industries of Noida, Greater Noida to clear pending salaries of March immediately: DM GB Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The representatives of Industries of Noida and Greater Noida have assured to clear all pending salaries of March, said District Magistrate (DM), G.B. Nagar, on Monday.

"Had a fruitful meeting with representatives of Industries of Noida and Greater Noida. They have assured to clear all pending salaries of March, to be paid in April immediately. We also discussed regarding ensuring social distancing in units dealing with essential/medical supplies," DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said in a tweet.

The DM had on April 8 announced the sealing of 22 identified hotspots wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 483 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far, of which 46 patients have recovered and five patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

