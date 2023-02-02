'Industries should look within themselves to realise true potential': FM at FICCI event

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday invited the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to the drawing board during the post-Budget interaction.

Interacting with the members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting in New Delhi, Sitharaman exhorted industries to look within themselves to realise their true potential.

Addressing the event, Sitharaman said, "Industries should look within themselves to realise their true potential and then come up with points that they want the government to facilitate. I would want the industry to be the prime mover as regards the latest frontiers in renewables, rare earth materials."

"FICCI should look at the Amrit Kaal blueprint that Honourable PM laid out from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I would like you to apply your minds to challenges and opportunities," she added.

"I invite FICCI to the drawing board on what the government has stated and what has not been stated," she added.



FICCI President Subhrakant Panda also addressed the event, saying, "We wholeheartedly agree with the PM's assertion that this year's budget infuses new energy into India's development trajectory. At FICCI, we are committed to working with the government and stakeholders to help realize India's potential."

He further called the 'green theme' as relevant looking at the longer point of view.

"There is a green theme running through the Budget, which is very relevant given that India has to be a part of any concerted attempt to look at sustainability from a larger point of view," he said.

FICCI Vice President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said the Budget will rejuvenate the growth drivers of the economy.

"I compliment the FM for laying down a Budget that will rejuvenate growth drivers of economy, give a push to production capacities, improve infrastructure, reduce cost-inefficiencies, boost exports and generate employment in the country," he said.

Also at the event, FICCI President Subhrankant Panda also presented Sitharaman with the Green Certificate. (ANI)

