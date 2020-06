Industries should take advantage of trust developed towards India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.

Addressing the 125th Annual Session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Prime Minister said: "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India... Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance."

"Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation-- these five things are important to speed up India's development and make it 'atmanirbhar'. You will get a glimpse of these in the bold decisions recently taken by us," he said.

"Pledge to make the country self-reliant. Put your full strength to fulfill this resolution. Government is standing with you, you stand with the goals of the country," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that re-strengthening economy against coronavirus is one of the government's highest priorities.

"The direction, in which the government is moving today, be it our mining sector, energy sector or research and technology, in every field there will be many new opportunities for the youth of the country," he said.

"Re-strengthening economy against corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate decisions. We have also taken decisions which will help the country in the long run," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the country now needs to manufacture products which are 'Made in India' but are 'Made for the World'.

The Prime Minister said that ration has been provided to 74 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana while adding that ration is also being provided to migrant labourers for free. (ANI)