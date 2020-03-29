Industries shut due to coronavirus to give salary to their employees: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered industries to give salaries to their employees even if they have been shut due to countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"The companies, which have been closed during the lockdown period, will have to pay their employees salary," said Adityanath.

He also ordered the government officers to find daily wage labourers and poor people and give "each of them Rs 1000 from the government's pocket."

"I request the house owners to not take rent from their tenants who are poor or are daily wage labourers," he said while adding that "electricity and water will not be disconnected even if people are not able to pay their bills."

While giving assurance to people who have been living here, the Chief Minister said, "The government will ensure that everyone gets food, drinking water and medicine no matter where he or she is from."

He said, "The officials need to take care of the daily and economic needs of workers from other states so that they do not feel the need to flee to their respective states." (ANI)