Industries won't need NOC from Departments of Pollution, Labour, Industry in Delhi: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that there will be no need for industries to get the no-objection certificate (NOC) from Departments of Pollution, Labor and Industry in the national capital.

"Narendra Modi Government's big decision for Delhi. It will be easier for domestic industries to operate. No need for NOC from Department of Pollution, Labor and Industry. Three lakh domestic industries will benefit," Javadekar tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

