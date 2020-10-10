Infiltration attempts thwarted to great extent this year, may improve internal situation: Army official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): India has been able to thwart infiltration at the border to a great extent this year and the same is expected to help in improving the internal situation, Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said on Saturday here.

"This year, we have been able to thwart infiltration to a great extent. Last year, the figure for infiltration (from Pakistan) was around 130, this year it is less than 30. I believe this will help in improving the internal situation also," Lt Gen Raju told reporters here.

He said that "as per our intel agencies, there are around 250-300 terrorists at launchpads on the Pakistani side", but added that they have been able to keep them at bay despite their regular attempts of trying to infiltrate.



The official was speaking to reporters about Indian Army personnel deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir thwarting an attempt by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Friday.

He informed that four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition were recovered from the smugglers.

Speaking about the Shopian encounter case, Lt Gen Raju said, "We have shared basic information and the initial court of enquiry has concluded during which we found faults. On that basis, we have ordered a summary of the evidence which is halfway through."

The incident pertains to the death of three youth, who were killed in a gunfight with security forces on July 18 in Amshipora, Shopian. (ANI)

