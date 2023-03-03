Infiltration attempts will be dealt with strictly: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Stating that the ceasefire understanding is sustaining at the Line of Control (LoC), General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said that the violation of ceasefire and infiltration attempts would be dealt with strictly.

Addressing the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony here in Mathura, the Lieutenant General said, "The situation along the Line of Control remains stable and cease-fire understanding continues to sustain."

"Situation along the LC remains stable & cease fire understanding continues to sustain.... We are ever ready to respond to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC''

"For countering any infiltration attempts, a strict surveillance and multi-teared counter-infiltration grid with robust technology have been installed. Ceasefire violation incidents and infiltration attempts will be dealt with strictly. We are ever ready to respond to any attempt to change the status quo on the LAC unilaterally," he added.

He further said that the Northern Command has also got the results of inter-agency cooperation between Tri-service energy, ITBP, BSF, and CAPF.

"Today, all the actions on the LAC are combined and unified. Efforts are also being made through diplomatic channels on the issue. We are ensuring our territorial integrity in the region through fiscal domination as well as technological efforts," he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi added that infrastructural development has increased in the last three years.

"With the help of local administration and other agencies. In the last 3 years, we have developed new raising units at the cost of Rs 1500 crores. In addition to this, under Gati Shakti, more than 800 km of roads have been constructed in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. Carbon neutral accommodation for soldiers at high altitude is a pioneering effort by the Northern Command," he further said. (ANI)