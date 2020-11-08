Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Machil sector, 1 terrorist neutralised

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil Sector, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC) on the night of November 7-8, defence spokesperson said on Sunday.



Defence spokesperson informed that the militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established.

In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site, said the official, adding that a search operation was underway. (ANI)

