Infiltration happening in Seemanchal districts with cooperation from locals: Bihar Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bihar Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms Ram Surat Rai on Tuesday alleged that infiltration in Seemanchal districts of Bihar has been happening with cooperation from the locals.

"Infiltration has been happening in the Seemanchal areas with the help of locals. Locals cooperate with these infiltrators and help them buy land, build houses and start their businesses. They also help in getting fake documents made for them. This is about the security of our country and everyone must rise above their status as members of political parties and talk about it together. Even the Patna High Court had instructed to investigate into the matter of infiltration," he said.

His remarks come after the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a big terror plan with the arrest of a Pakistani national from Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday and seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession.



Addressing the media persons, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha had said, "A Pakistani national naming Mohd Asraf (40) was arrested by the special team on Monday. He has been residing in India for more than one decade. He acquired an Indian ID from Bihar and has been working as a sleeper cell for subversive activities. He had made several fake IDs. He also made an ID on the name of Ahmed Noori and acquired a passport. He even had visited Saudi Arabia and Thailand using Indian passport."

Rai said that he had discovered three-four months back that infiltrators were indulging in the wrong activities in addition to buying land using fake documents.

"This racket of infiltration is not only going on in Seemanchal districts, but also in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Rai asserted that both the Centre and Bihar government are committed to tackling infiltration and taking strict action against infiltrators.

'Land is the most precious asset. Everyone needs it. Its safety is in the hands of the administration, the government. But I also urge citizens to report any instance of infiltration that they notice," he said. (ANI)

