'Infiltration, terror activities in J-K dipped in past year due to ITBP, BSF operations'

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal on Wednesday said that due to successful operations by the security forces, the incidents of infiltration and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir have declined in the last one year.

"Due to successful operations by forces, the incidents of infiltration and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir have gone down in the last one year," Deswal told ANI when asked about one year of abrogation of Article 370 and border situation in the last one year.

Deswal also said, "The recruitment process for 1,356 posts of BSF and CISF for youth in Jammu and Kashmir started in 2019. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the written test could not be conducted. It will be conducted when the pandemic situation in Jammu and Kashmir is better." (ANI)

