Infiltration will increase if Cong, AIUDF alliance comes to power in Assam: Amit Shah

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress' alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and said the infiltration into the state will increase if the alliance come to power.

"We worked for development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal," Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Assam's Dhemaji.

Slamming Congress leader for his recent comments on Assam. "Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam's ''Asmita'', but today I want to ask him publicly - will Congress do it with Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?" he said.



The Union Home Minister also alleged that Congress has a policy of divide and rule while stating that BJP's policy is ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas''.

Earlier on Monday, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had also attacked Congress, saying that the party never gave importance to the security of the state.

"Congress has hurt Assam's culture. The party never gave importance to its security, which is why the problems of Assam have kept increasing," Nadda had said while addressing a public gathering here at Rajgarh.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

