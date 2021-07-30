Inflation is 'indiscriminate tax collection' of Centre, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre over rising inflation, saying that it is actually the indiscriminate tax collection of the central government.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everything is getting expensive -- consumers are upset. But, is it, getting any benefit to the small producers, shopkeepers or farmers? No! Because this inflation is actually the indiscriminate tax collection of PM Modi's government. (Sab saamaan mahanga hota ja raha hai- upbhokta pareshaan hain. Lekin kya isaka thoda bhee faayada chhote utpaadak, dukaanadaar ya kisaan ko ho raha hai? Nahin! Kyunki ye mahangai asal mein Modi Sarkar kee andhaadhundh tax vasooli hai.)"

Malikarjun Kharge on Friday also accused the Centre of not allowing a debate and discussion on multiple issues ranging from farmers, inflation, Mizoram-Assam border dispute and Chinese aggression.

Days ago, asserting the fact that opposition parties do not want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus and farmers' protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they want discussion over these matters in the House.



Gandhi's remark on Wednesday came after the Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses.

"We do not want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House," Gandhi said after the meeting.

The Opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over various issues ranging from, Pegasus row, farmer protests and inflation.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 19.

On July 14, the Commerce Ministry in a press release said, "The high rate of inflation in 2021 is primarily due to the low base effect and a rise in the price of mineral oils viz petrol, diesel, naphtha, ATF, furnace oil. The rate is high also due to the same effect on manufactured products like basic metal, food products, chemical products, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year." (ANI)

