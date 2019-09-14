Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo/ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

Inflation under control, clear sign of revival of industrial production: Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production.
Addressing a press conference here, Sitharaman said inflation in the range of 2.5 to 4 per cent is considered safe and it has been held under four per cent.
Referring to industrial production, she said there was clear sign of revival in the first quarter of 2019-20.
"Revival of fixed investment is also showing a positive picture," she added.
The minister said there was also a clear sign of revival of Foreign Direct Investment. She said that reserves have gone up in August-end and one of the best-level of reserves was being maintained. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:13 IST

Don't use citizens of PoK as 'cannon fodder': Northern Army...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Saturday cautioned Pakistan against using civilians of PoK as "cannon fodder".

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

'Medi-city' to come up in Jammu and Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that scores of hospitals across the country were willing to invest in the "medi-city" for which the Central government has finalised land in both Jammu and Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:02 IST

MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures help to families of deceased...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met the families of those who lost their lives in the boat capsize incident that took place on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:01 IST

It could create rift between people: Salman Khurshid criticizes...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "only Hindi can unite the country" comment, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that the comment might create a rift between the people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:00 IST

Satej Patil appointed president of Kolhapur District Rural...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Congress president on Saturday appointed Satej Patil as the president of Kolhapur District Rural Congress Committee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:59 IST

Auction of PM Modi's gifts begins, proceeds to go to Namami Gange project

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The auction of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year has begun today at the National Gallery of Modern Art and is scheduled to go on till October 3.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:55 IST

Odd-even scheme required to counter stubble burning in Delhi:...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Saturday said that it is imperative to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi to counter stubble burning during the winter season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:53 IST

Gujarat: Group of lions walk into Junagarh city, sent back to...

Junagarh (Gujarat) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A pride of about seven lions was seen roaming around a city road in Junagadh, near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:52 IST

Bihar: Man distributes flowers urging people to follow traffic rules

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In an attempt to spread awareness regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act, a man distributed roses to people who were driving their respective vehicles without helmets or seat belts at the Kargil Chowk here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:51 IST

Saradha chit fund scam: Kolkata top cop does not turn up at CBI...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency's office on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:48 IST

Hindi is a language which takes everyone along: Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Hindi is a language which takes everyone along.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:45 IST

UP: Lohia Trust bungalow vacated by State Property Department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a major setback for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the State Property Department vacated the Lohia Trust bungalow on Vikramaditya Marg here, as per a government source.

Read More
iocl