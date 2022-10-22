Inflation, unemployment key issues for people in Himachal, says Congress

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Congress has accused the BJP of "double standards" on the issue of dynastic politics in Himachal Pradesh and said sons of some BJP leaders have been given tickets for the assembly polls in the state.

Talking to media persons here, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said unemployment and inflation are key issues among people in the state.

She alleged there is "infighting in BJP families" over ticket distribution.

"I recently visited the Mandi region. BJP Minister Mahender Singh Thakur is an example of BJP practicing dynastic politics as his son has been given a ticket. Daughter of Mahinder Singh has opposed ticket distribution," she said.

Mahender Singh Thakur's daughter resigned from the post of general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha after the BJP decided to field her brother from the Dharampur seat in Mandi district where she was also an aspirant.

On the chief ministerial face, Alka Lamba said this will be decided by the party's central leadership after consultations.

"People and workers of the Congress want to see their leaders as Chief Minister. I was in Bilaspur, the workers want Ram Lal Thakur should be CM, in Mandi workers want Kaul Singh Thakurji as CM. There are many other leaders like Sukhuji, MukeshJi and Pratibha Singhji. The voters, MLAs and party high command will decide the face of the Chief Minister," Alka Lamba said.

She also took potshots at BJP over denying tickets to some MLA.

"Why 11 MLAs were denied tickets. Now nothing will change by changing candidates. People of state have made their mind to change the government," she said.

"We honour those leaders of a family who raise the voice of people. We respect the emotions and feelings of the workers, we don't control them like BJP. Family politics is not an issue in these elections, the key issues are unemployment and inflation," she added.

Alka Lamba, who has been actively involved in Congress campaign in Himachal Pradesh, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will embark on the second leg of her campaign on October 31.

"Priyanka Gandhiji will hold a rally in Mandi and a roadshow in Kullu on October 31. So far, we have announced 63 candidates and a decision on five tickets will also be taken soon. The Congress will declare its star campaigners list after October 25. The party is also bringing out a charge sheet against the government. We shall release our manifesto soon," Alka Lamba said.

She alleged that the government in Himachal Pradesh is "being run from Delhi through remote control."

"The development works in the state were stalled for five years," she alleged.

Asked about state Congress chief Pratibha Singh not embarking on a major campaign, she said the priority was to finalize candidates for all 68 Assembly segments and added that all leaders were campaigning.

Himachal Pradesh will go for elections on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)