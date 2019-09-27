Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

Influencing EC decision using power is problematic: Siddaramaiah

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's decision to defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in the state.
Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "We don't mind the postponement of elections till the disqualification of MLAs are upheld in SC but influencing EC's decision using power is problematic. Hope it is a fair decision!!"
The senior Congress leader also raised apprehension on the recent visit of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to New Delhi stating that it might have influenced the poll body's decision.
"Is the decision of EC a result of BS Yediyurappa's Delhi visit?" he said.
During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Election Commission told the three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana that it would defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court takes a decision on 17 disqualified MLAs, who were seeking interim relief to contest the by-polls.
The by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21 and the result was supposed to be announced on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:11 IST

Social media platforms to observe voluntary code of ethics...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Social media platforms will observe a voluntary code of ethics during "the ongoing Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls" as well as in all future elections, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:10 IST

Govt plans cruise terminal at Goa's Mormugao Port Trust: Union...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State Shipping (Independent charge) Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that government is planning to have an international standard cruise terminal in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:00 IST

Congress raises questions on EC move on Karnataka by-polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 : The Congress said on Thursday that Supreme Court has not stayed the order of the former Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh disqualifying rebel JD-S and Congress MLAs and the deferment of the process of scheduled by-polls was unprecedented.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:00 IST

BJP delegation meets Telangana Governor, submits memorandum on...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 : A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Dr Laxman met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum on "irregularities in the state government".

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:41 IST

Siddaramaiah urges Yeddyurappa to hold winter session in...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged BS Yeddyurappa-led government to hold the winter session of the state legislature in flood-hit Belagavi, stating it would expedite relief and rehabilitation work in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:41 IST

Telangana: IMS officials cause loss of over 9 crore to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case in connection with an alleged scam where the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) officials reportedly caused a loss of over 9 crores to the government exchequer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

MDMK chief lashes out at BJP for introducing Bhagavad Gita in syllabus

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): After Bhagavad Gita was introduced in the syllabus for engineering students here in Anna University, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Thursday said this was nothing but "a planned way for the Central government to impose Hindutva

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

Activists demand Western Odisha as separate state with 'Kosli'...

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Activists from Western Odisha demanded a separate state for the region with the constitutional status to their mother language 'Kosli'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

Medical student, his father arrested on charges of NEET impersonation

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Medical student Udit Surya and his father Dr KS Venkatesh were arrested by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) here on Thursday on charges of alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET).

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:21 IST

CBDT extends date for filing returns for audit cases by a month

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for special cases requiring an audit by a month till October 31.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:21 IST

ROK ships visiting 'Munmu the Great' and 'Hwacheon' visiting...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Republic of Korea (ROK) Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG) ships consisting of 'Munmu the Great' and 'Hwacheon' are visiting Mumbai from September 25 to 27.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:20 IST

LG reviews preparedness of Delhi Police in dealing with organised crime

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Delhi Police in dealing with organised crimes.

Read More
iocl