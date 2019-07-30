Businessman and MP Chief Minister Kamalnath's nephew Ratul Puri. (File photo)
Businessman and MP Chief Minister Kamalnath's nephew Ratul Puri. (File photo)

'Influential' Ratul Puri tampering with evidence in AgustaWestland case: ED

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:07 IST

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday told a special court here that businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was responsible for tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses in a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.
Opposing Puri's bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, who is representing the ED, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the accused was very influential and he may flee the country.
"He is responsible for tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses in the case," Singh submitted in the court.
Singh also said that the agency suspects that Puri might have his hands behind the disappearance of one of the witnesses in the case and rubbished the businessman's allegations of political vendetta.
"It (the case against Puri) is based on proper evidence and ground. We suspect that one of the witnesses has been killed as he is still missing or made to flee somewhere from where he will never come back. This case is not based on the political vendetta as Puri's counsel alleged," the ED's counsel told the court.
The agency also produced a table of Puri's appearances before it and submitted that the businessman was not appearing for questioning on time and often sought an adjournment.
The agency said: "Every time he comes at a different time and seeks adjournment most of the times as he has some big meeting with high and mighty. For most of the questions, he said he will come back with those details."
The prosecution also argued that no person accused in the AgustaWestland case has been granted anticipatory bail.
"Some were granted bail very early as the case was in the initial stages. The court would have taken a different view if all the accused were brought today. These are cases that go against the sovereignty and security of our country," the ED further argued.
Singh, who is appearing for both the ED and the CBI, revealed that Central Bureau of Investigation will very soon file a charge sheet which would "change the course of the investigation".
Meanwhile, the court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Puri till Wednesday as arguments on the bail petition was inconclusive.
On Monday, Puri's counsel Vijay Aggarwal had argued that "the same court has granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a case in which he had appeared around nine times, as far as Ratul Puri matter is concerned, my client has visited more than 25 times".
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who also appeared for Puri, had said, "My client is not on flight risk... There is no authentic information of evidence tempering. After Saturday's court direction Ratul Puri was called on Saturday and Sunday also. He has been called 25 times. He has shown cooperation, but after calling him so many time, the agency is still harassing him."
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers for Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland. The deal was scrapped by Modi government in 2014 over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore for securing the deal.
The ED has alleged that Puri had received money in the scam (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:53 IST

Deft floor management helped BJP get Triple Talaq Bill passed in...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The success of BJP in getting the contentious Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha came after some deft political management by the party leaders, which included reaching out to opposition leaders, MPs "individually" and chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Prades

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:40 IST

CCD founder missing: Signature on note does not tally with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): The authenticity of the note allegedly written by founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) V G Siddhartha, who is missing since Monday, is not known and the signature on it does not match with Siddhartha's signature as available in his annual reports, said t

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:28 IST

Triple talaq bill stands for gender justice and equality, not...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 stands for gender justice, equality and dignity, and is not about religion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:22 IST

Army mountaineering team flagged off for Mt. Kun in Ladakh region

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A 23-member Indian Army mountaineering team, including women officers, was flagged off here on Tuesday by Lieutenant General YK Joshi for Mount Kun in the Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:16 IST

2 Amrapali officials arrested over cheating allegations

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Two officials of Amrapali Builders have been arrested over cheating allegations by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:13 IST

Mufti, Omar engage in Twitter spat over passage of triple talaq...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the passage of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, with the latter stating that PDP leaders abstaining from voting "helped the government with th

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:11 IST

CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce, Aashmore Pvt Ltd, Turbotech...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a first information report (FIR) against Rolls Royce Plc, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, Ashok Patni, Director, M/s Aashmore Pvt Ltd, Aashmore Pvt Ltd, M/s Turbotech Energy Services International Pvt Ltd, other unknown o

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:07 IST

SC to hear tomorrow pleas on referring petitions challenging 10%...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Wednesday continue hearing arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the general category could be heard by the C

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:53 IST

'British citizens should be cautious about travelling to...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): British citizens should be cautious about travelling to war-stricken countries like Syria where there is no ability to provide consular assistance to the citizens, a UK diplomat said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:50 IST

MP: Tigress, cub found dead at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A tigress and her cub were found dead in Kalwa range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:48 IST

Lok Sabha passes Code on Wages Bill, 2019

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill to codify provisions of four existing laws to provide legislative protection of minimum wage to the entire workforce and prohibit the employers from paying wages less than the minimum wages.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:48 IST

Muslims, Christians jeopardizing Indian culture: Indian culture

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh on Tuesday stoked a possible controversy as he claimed that Indian culture and principle are being jeopardized in Muslim and Christian dominated regions.

Read More
iocl