Information and Broadcasting Secy to visit Ayodhya temple site

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra is set to visit Ayodhya on Thursday. During his tour of the city, Chandra will visit the construction site of the Ram temple.

The Secretary will also interact with the workers engaged in the temple construction work.

He will also interact with the local people about the project's impact on them, especially in terms of economic and employment opportunities.

The construction of the temple is progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a significant part of the construction process has been completed since the Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.



Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided that the 'Ram Navami' celebration programs will be held at Ram Janmabhoomi premises as well as at places easily accessible to Ram devotees.

A decision in this regard was taken up on the first day of a two-day meeting of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Building Construction Committee on Saturday.

The meeting was held at the Vishwamitra Ashram of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus under the Committee's chairmanship Nripendra Mishra, and it will continue on Sunday.

On the day of Ram Navami, special events are organized in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and this time too Ramkot will be circumambulated and the lord will be worshipped on the day of Ramnavami.

Notably, everyone is not allowed for Ramnavami celebrations in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises due to security reasons, which is why this time the programme of Ramnavami will be organized at Ram Ki Paidi Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Ram Katha Park. (ANI)

