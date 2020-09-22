Information of 420 cases of child abuse received by NCPCR from March 1 till August 31: Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): As per the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), information of 420 cases of child sexual abuse has been received by it from March 1, 2020, till August 31, 2020, said Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

She further added that as reported by Childline India Foundation (CIF), 3,941 calls have been received by CIF regarding child sexual cases from March 1, 2020, to September 15, 2020. (ANI)