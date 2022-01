Information on inputs, instructions to stay alert shared with authorities at all places witnessing gatherings for new year: Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said instructions to stay alert have been shared with authorities at all places where people are gathering for New Year celebrations.

This comes after inputs about the planned bomb blasts in Shimla were received by the state police.

"We have shared the information (inputs about the planned blasts at Ridge Ground, Shimla) and instructions to stay alert with authorities at all places where people are gathering for New year celebrations," said Thakur while talking to media.



The government is still alert about any possible incident by anti-social elements trying to disturb the peace in the state, said the Chief Minister.

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Himachal Pradesh police on Friday asked the people to vacate the Ridge Ground in Shimla after they received inputs about a planned bomb blast in the area by a Pakistan-based entity.

As per an official note of the Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) office, one Pakistan-based entity was planning to carry out bomb blasts at Shimla Ridge during New Year celebrations and another location in Haryana which is yet to be identified.

"In view of these inputs, Himachal Pradesh police has been directed to keep watch over activities of anti-nation or anti-social elements and also to strengthen the checking in their perspective jurisdictions," the note read.

The police were further directed to take preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and carry out frequent checking of hotels, gurudwaras, mosques, temples, railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, etc. (ANI)