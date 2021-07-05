Infosys co-founder Nandan M Nilekani to advise govt on measures for adoption of ONDC

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Nandan M Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys has been included in a 9-member advisory council which will advise the Government of India on measures needed to design and accelerate the adoption of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a government order.

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has initiated a project on ONDC and the task has been assigned to the Quality Council of India (QCI).



Besides Nilekani, other members include RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, QCI and Capacity Building Commission, Anjali Bansal, founder and chairperson of Avaana Capital, Arvind Gupta, co-founder and head, Digital India Foundation, Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation India, Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, National Securities Depository Limited, Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

Additional Secretary (ITeC), DPIIT, shall be convener of the advisory council.

ONDC aims at promoting open networks developed on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform. It is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers. (ANI)

