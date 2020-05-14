Infra development along China border on track, force posturing won't be affected by COVID-19: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Asserting that development of infrastructure along the borders with China was on track, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said India's force posture will not suffer due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indian border troops have always been upholding peace and tranquillity along the border areas. I can say with confidence that the development of infrastructure capabilities along our Northern borders is on track. Our force posture won't suffer due to COVID-19 pandemic," the Army Chief said.

He stated that Border Roads Organisation continues to "work tirelessly even during COVID-19 pandemic to connect far-flung areas so that our civil brethren living in those locations are connected and facilitate faster development to the region."

On face-offs between Chinese People's Liberation Army troops and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), General Naravane said, "Temporary and short duration face-offs between border guarding troops do occur along the LAC due to the differing perceptions of the alignment of boundaries which are not resolved."

He added, "There were two incidents at Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim where aggressive behaviour by both sides resulted in minor injuries to troops post which both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level." (ANI)

