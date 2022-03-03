Infra development is our priority: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that infrastructural development is their priority.

He was speaking at the meeting that was held at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat) in Guwahati.

According to the press release from the Assam Chief minister's Office, the Assam CM held the meeting with the officials of the state Public Works Department (Building) and asked them to speed up the construction of medical colleges, universities, model degree colleges, engineering colleges and many more in the state.



Himanta also held another meeting with PWD (Roads) officials for expeditious execution of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Asom Mala, State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD), and many more, besides railway over bridges and flyovers.

The statement also states that Himanta directed the officials to submit specific fund requirements immediately for incorporation in the upcoming state budget 2022-23.

He also took note of the hurdles in project execution and initiated steps to resolve them. (ANI)

