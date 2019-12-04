Infrastructure being ramped up at fast pace along China border: Rajnath Singh tells LS

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that infrastructure such as roads, railway lines and airfields was being ramped up at a fast pace along the border with China to ensure the security of the country.

He said that perceptional differences between the two countries about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) sometimes lead to transgressions by the armies which are settled through existing mechanisms.

Singh told Lok Sabha that the defence forces were fully alert and capable of dealing with any challenge to security of the country and there was no need of worry.

He was responding to concerns expressed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during zero hour who said India adopts a tough stance against Pakistan for its inimical acts but was relatively soft towards China.

Singh said border infrastructure was being boosted.

"The infrastructure on India-China border, such as roads, tunnels, airfields and railway lines, is being developed so that the country's unity and integrity are ensured fully. The work is being done at a fast pace," he said.

Singh said there have been perceptional differences about the LAC for a long time between forces of the two sides due to which some incidents of transgression or confrontation have taken place.

He said the armies patrol areas according to their understanding of the LAC and "sometimes our forces also go (in the area claimed by China)".

The minister, who faced interruptions from Congress members, said the two armies have mechanisms in place to prevent escalation in such situations and these include flag meetings and hotline.

Singh said the government was fully alert to the security needs of the country, conducts reviews from time to time and takes requisite steps.

"There is no need to feel concerned about the country's security. There is no need to worry about border security of the country," he said.

He said the long-term steps to deal with border issues with China include talks between special representatives of the two countries, joint secretary-level meetings and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). (ANI)

