'Infrastructure Man of India' CM Yogi gifts 33 bridges including 13 ROBs to UP in 12 months

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has started construction work on 33 bridges, including 13 railway overbridges in the last 12 months, as per the officials.

"In a bid to further improve connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and make commuting congestion-free, the state government has, in the last 12 months, started construction work on 33 bridges, including 13 railway overbridges," an official statement said.

The government has significantly accelerated the development of the state by building a record number of bridges, which is why Yogi is known as the "Infrastructure Man of India."



As a result of the continuous instructions and inspections being done from time to time by Yogi Adityanath, it is expected that most of these will be completed in 2023, after which traffic connectivity will accelerate further.

The majority of these bridges, including those over the Ganga, Gomti, Sai, Tons, and other rivers, as well as ROBs at railway level crossings, are being constructed in Ayodhya where the construction of the Ram temple is underway.

"The entire focus of the Yogi government is to make Ayodhya a world-class city. In such a situation, the construction of six new bridges is going on at a fast pace to provide better connectivity between the city of Lord Shri Ram and other districts of the state," the statement said.

Similarly, foundation stones were laid for the construction of four bridges each in two important districts of Purvanchal-- Jaunpur and Ballia, three in Pratapgarh, two each in Gorakhpur and Basti, one each in Bareilly, Bhadohi, Jhansi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Hardoi, Chitrakoot, Bulandshahr, and Jalaun. (ANI)

