Inhumane treatment meted out to patients at district hospital in MP

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Locals here on Friday accused the administration of the District Hospital, Chhatarpur of meting out 'inhumane treatment' to female patients after the sterilization operation (tubectomy) was carried out.

The relatives of the patients alleged that the hospital lacked basic facilities as even beds and stretchers were unavailable and the patients were made to lie on a mattress kept on the floor after the procedure.

The patients being made to lie down on the floors exponentially raises the chances of infection which could prove to be life-threatening.

"There are no facilities in the hospital here, the patient has been made to sleep on the floor due to unavailability of beds. Even stretcher is not available here and so two or three personnel carry the patients in their arms after the procedure is completed," Chandra Yadav, a relative of the patient told ANI.

Rashid Khan, another attendant who had come with a family member said, "They have no concerns for the safety of the patients. If the situation remains such there is bound to be a loss of life in the coming days at the hospital."

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon, R Tripathy, in the hospital's defence said that the patients who had undergone tubectomy do not have to stay admitted for long and hence they were being made to lie on beds which were placed on the floor.

"The sterilization operation of women is being done in rural areas. A separate operation theatre is made for them and separate beds have been set aside for them. There is no inhuman treatment meted out to them," Tripathy said.

"Usually 30 vasectomy operations are done in a day and the patients do not have to stay in the hospital for long, therefore, separate beds are not given to them. Usually, in two to three hours the patient gets back to normal. Also, the attendants of some patients want to carry the patient to the bed themselves so we let them do so," he added. (ANI)

