Initial phase of Census, NPR updation process to get delayed

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): In view of the complete nationwide lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of COVID-19, the exercise scheduled from next month to update the National Population Register (NPR) along with the first phase of the Census 2021 would get delayed.

According to government sources, the census and the updation of NPR were scheduled from April 1 to September 30 for which all preparations were done, but due to lockdown now, the government will announce new dates or extend the period.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had taken a meeting with all Chief Secretaries in Delhi this year before starting the NPR and census process. In the meeting, the Home Ministry briefed the top officers of the States about the process.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State for Home and was attended by all Chief Secretaries except the Chief Secretaries of three states including West Bengal.

In a televised addressed to the nation, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday evening announced 21-day long total nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has afflicted 519 people so far and has claimed 10 lives. (ANI)

