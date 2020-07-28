Initial probe in Kerala gold smuggling case hints larger conspiracy: NIA told court

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): Initial investigation pointed out the larger conspiracy consisting of highly influential people both in India and abroad behind this case, National Investigation Agency told the NIA Ernakulam Court on Tuesday.

In its application submitted before the NIA Ernakulam Court for the remand of accused PS Sarith submits, NIA stated: "Accused sourced gold in large quantities from abroad on multiple occasions through various airports and seaports in India, especially in Kerala."

"Initial investigation pointed out the larger conspiracy consisting of highly influential people both in India and abroad behind this case. The racket had already transported bulk quantities of gold from the Middle East and sold it clandestinely to various people," the agency said.

The NIA further said that investigation has to be conducted abroad and interrogation of high profile officials and consulate officials is also necessary to unearth the real kingpin and his associates.

Earlier in the day, a special NIA court sent Kerala gold smuggling case accused KT Ramees to NIA custody for seven days.

On Monday, a Kochi court had dismissed a petition filed by the Customs department seeking permission to interrogate KT Ramees.

Ramees was arrested from Vettathur in Malappuram on the morning of July 12.

The matter pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month. (ANI)

