Initial probe revealed rash driving behind Bengaluru road accident, say police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda on Tuesday said that the initial probe into the accident in Bengaluru, in which seven people were killed, has revealed that rash driving was behind the incident.

"Initial probe revealed that it's an act of rash/negligent driving with high speed. They were not wearing seat belts therefore airbags did not open. We are conducting post-mortem and verifying vehicle details," he told ANI.

Out of the seven deceased, two have been identified as son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Hosur. The deceased relatives of the DMK MLA Y Prakash were identified as Karuna Sagar Prakash (son) and Bindu (daughter-in-law).



"They came with a high-speed riding car, went on to the footpath, dashed against the bollards and hit the wall of a building in the Koramangala area," said Dr Gowda.

He further informed that the incident took place today around 1.45 am to 2 am in Koramangala area today.

"All the deceased are youngsters aged between 22-29 years. They were all friends. Out of the seven four are men and three are women. They were roaming around the city even amid the night curfew imposed due to COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

