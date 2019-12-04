Initial problems behind us, we have ordered more Akash missiles systems: Top IAF officials

New Delhi (India), Dec 4 (ANI): Against the backdrop of reports suggesting that there are issues with the Akash missile systems, top Indian Air Force officials on Wednesday said the "initial developmental problems" were mostly resolved after which seven more squadrons have been ordered.

Recent reports suggested that the Air Force's Akash Missile squadrons reported frequent unserviceability of mobile surface-to-air Akash Missile system and long duration downtime while alleging that several government agencies, including missile manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, did not tell the truth to the government about malfunctioning Akash Missile system.

"No, these were initial developmental problems which are mostly behind us. This happens in almost all development programmes for indigenous systems," top IAF officials told ANI.

The IAF officials said the force-placed an order for seven more squadrons of the Akash missiles only after "ironing out the initial issues".

The Cabinet Committee on Security recently cleared seven squadrons of the missile systems for Rs 5,500 crore for the Air Force.

The force will deploy these missile systems on the borders along with Pakistan and China to maintain a strict vigil against enemy aircraft, drones, and surveillance aircraft.

Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defense system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

The Akash Missile systems also took part in the Vayushakti fire pier demonstration and also stood out as the best missile in Indian Air Force exercise 'Crossbow-2018' held last year at the SuryaLanka firing range. (ANI)

