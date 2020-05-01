Initial results of plasma therapy are good: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said plasma therapy was administered to a few COVID-19 patients and the initial results have been good.

"We were permitted by Centre for the trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. We administered it to a few patients. The first one among them was discharged after he made recovery. He was critical and in ICU but was discharged on Thursday. Initial results of the therapy are good," Kejriwal said.

He further stated that trails of plasma therapy are going on in Delhi.

"I feel happy that around 1,100 people who have recovered in Delhi, we are getting in touch with them. Almost all of them are ready to donate plasma. I thank all those who have recovered and donating their plasma," he stated.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also stated that around 40 buses are leaving from Delhi to Kota, Rajasthan to bring back the students who are stranded there due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Today, around 40 buses from Delhi are leaving for Kota, Rajasthan. I am hoping that by tomorrow these buses will come back," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to help the needy people in their respective areas. (ANI)