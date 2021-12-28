Initiative by group of people in Indore to provide food, warm clothing, shelter to street dogs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): An initiative is undertaken by a group of people who termed it as 'Dogitization', to provide food, warm clothing and shelter to street dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.



Speaking to ANI, a woman working under Dogitization, Shaili Sood, said, "To protect them from the cold, we have made a model house for the dogs so that they can live here comfortably."





Vrinda Vyas, said, "I am associated with 'dogitization' for 3 years. I started taking care of street dogs in my area too. We do not ask anyone for money donation. When I used to go to feed the street dog, many people opposed it. But, a change has been seen in society, and I believe that we should promote awareness among the people.





