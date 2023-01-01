Injured Leopard found near Doda town in J-K, rescued

Doda (Jammu) [India], January 1 (ANI): A Leopard was found in injured condition near Panchayat Ghar of the Malwa area near Doda town in Jammu.

Although the leopard was injured, it created panic in the area. The local people saw the injured leopard struggling to get up and move from its place.



Seeing it struggling, the sarpanch informed the matter to the wildlife department. The wildlife department reached the spot and rescued the injured Leopard.

While talking to the media persons, an official stated that the local sarpanch informed them about the leopard.

"We have rescued the animal and we will be shifting it to Kishtwar where after treatment it will be allowed to move towards the forest area," said an official. (ANI)

