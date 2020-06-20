Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): A peahen was rescued from Mumbai's Raj Bhavan staff quarters on Friday.
Peahen injured its leg by falling from a height. It was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
The Raj Ghat area in Mumbai is well known for the peacocks and peahens that make appearances, especially during the monsoon season. (ANI)
Injured peahen rescued from Mumbai's Raj Bhavan
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:28 IST
