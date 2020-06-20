The rescued peahen being treated at the medical facility.
Injured peahen rescued from Mumbai's Raj Bhavan

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): A peahen was rescued from Mumbai's Raj Bhavan staff quarters on Friday.
Peahen injured its leg by falling from a height. It was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
The Raj Ghat area in Mumbai is well known for the peacocks and peahens that make appearances, especially during the monsoon season. (ANI)

