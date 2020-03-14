Injury by heavy cutting weapon led to death of IB staffer Ankit Sharma says postmortem report

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The postmortem report of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, who was murdered during the north-east Delhi violence, has revealed that he died due to injuries on his lungs and brain.

The report further revealed that the officer was attacked with sharp edges of weapons.

"Cause of death was shock due to haemorrhage due to injuries to the lungs and brain. Some injuries were produced by sharp-edged weapons. An injury was produced by heavy cutting weapons, while the rest of the injuries were by blunt force. All injuries were fresh before death," the report read.

Notably, a Delhi Court on Friday sent Salman, an accused in the murder of Ankit Sharma, to four days police custody.

On Thursday, Delhi Police had apprehended him in connection with the murder of the Intelligence Bureau staffer.

At least, 53 people including Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed during the violence in the national capital. (ANI)

