INLD issues first list of 64 candidates, Abhay Chautala to contest from Ellenabad

Chandigarh (Haryana), October 2 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Wednesday released its first list of 64 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections 2019 scheduled on October 21.

The name of the candidates were finalised here at a meeting of party's Election Committee held under the Presidentship of former Chief Minister and party veteran Om Prakash Chautala.

In its first list, the party has fielded 12 women candidates. Party's prominent face Abhay Singh Chautala will contest from Ellenabad, the seat he represented in the outgoing Assembly.

Karina deep Chaudhary has been fielded from Panchkula, Jagmal Singh from Naraingarh, Onkar Singh from Ambala Cantt., Dilbag Singh from Yamunanagar, Siddhartha Saini from Kaithal, Om Parkash Dhandha from Kalayat and Rabbit Kamboj from Radar.

Prominent among women candidates fielded are Daya Rani Dukheri from Mulana, Sapna Barshami from Ladwa, Kalawati Sain from and Thanesar, Prem Lata Chhokar from Samalkha.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7. (ANI)