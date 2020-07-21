Inmates in Jammu's Amphalla Jail use 'Mulakaat' video facility to interact with family

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): Inmates in Jammu's Amphalla Jail are using 'Mulakaat' a video conference facility to talk to their relatives amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Mirza Saleem Ahmed Beig, Superintendent of District Jail Jammu said the initiative is proving to be handy as the inmates' families have been refrained from entering the jail due to coronavirus crisis.

"During COVID-19, this facility is a blessing for the inmates. We are also conducting court hearings through this facility. Due to this initiative, we all free safer," said Beig.

"Video conference is very beneficial. While coming to jail, our families could get infected by the virus. Even the jail staff can possibly get affected by COVID-19. Our family members are also very happy with the initiative, and are grateful to the police department," said one of the inmate.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,650 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. (ANI)

