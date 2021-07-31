Innovation office at Greater Chennai Corporation provides people with a platform to find solutions: Innovation officer

Chennai [India], July 31 (ANI): The innovation office established at the Greater Chennai Corporation provides people with a platform where they can come together and find solutions, Azhagu Pandia Raja, India's first innovation officer, told ANI.

With an aim to solve city's problems at ground level and also come up with innovations, this initiative was taken up.

"Innovation office at Greater Chennai Corporation is first of its kind. We want to do research on issues related to the development and urban areas," said Azhagu Pandia Raja in an interview with ANI.



Emphasising that innovation is the "need of the hour" he said that all are welcome to pitch their ideas.

"Anyone can join us and pitch in their ideas, which we will implement if they are good," Raja said.

"In Chennai, we set up Innovation Hub and within a short span of time, we were able to launch many projects that were helpful for society. We did not spend much money on it because most of the ideas were given by volunteers," said the innovation officer.

Raja further said that such an initiative provides a platform for people to come together and brainstorm solutions to problems.

"This kind of initiative can provide people with a platform where they can come together and work for a solution. It will create localized solutions. Every district has its unique problems that can be solved by locals," he noted. (ANI)

