Inquiry committee constituted to look into deaths of newborns at Kota Hospital

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): An inquiry committee constituted to investigate the cause of deaths of the newborns at a hospital in Kota.

"Inquiry committee has been formed. The cause of deaths is yet to be examined. All the issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment, will be looked into," said Vaibhav Galriya, State Health-Education Secretary.

Galriya on Thursday reached the JK Lone hospital along with a team of doctors to look into the matter.

"Usually referral cases come here for treatment. Many of such patients are in critical condition," said Amritlal Bairav, HOD, Paediatrics.

"Cases from as far as Madhya Pradesh also referred here," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed District Collector Kota and Secretary, Health Education Department to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise Commission about it at earliest.

As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarm for authorities and State government.

According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place until now in the month of December (ANI)

