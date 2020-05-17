INS Jalashwa carrying 588 Indians from Maldives enters Kochi Harbour.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 17 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa which departed from Male, the Maldives on Saturday carrying 588 Indian nationals, entered Kochi harbour in Kerala on Sunday.

"INS Jalashwa is carrying 588 Indian community members. I am grateful to the government of India, who launch operation Vande Bharat and to the Navy for launching Operation Samudra Setu," said Indian envoy to the Maldives, Sanjay Sudhir, in a video message posted on a Twitter handle of Indian Embassy.

Her manifest of 588 includes six expectant mothers and 21 children, according to an official statement.

The Operation Samudra Setu is the repatriation mission launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores in the wake of COVID-19. The mission is being conducted in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Centre and state governments.

The entire exercise is part of the central government's Vande Bharat Mission for repatriation of Indian nationals from the Middle East and the Maldives in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

