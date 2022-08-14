INS Satpura arrives in San Diego, USA to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Indian Naval Warship INS Satpura arrived at San Diego Harbour North American Continent on Saturday as part of a commemorative deployment undertaken by the Indian Navy's ships across six continents, three oceans, and six different time zones, said a press release on Sunday.

The ship will hoist the Indian Tricolour in the presence of the Indian diaspora and distinguished local dignitaries in North American Continent on the historic 75th Independence Day at about 10,000 nautical miles away from her base port, added the press release.

The ship will also conduct a 75-lap "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run" at San Diego US Navy Base on August 15, 2022. Each of the 75 laps will be dedicated to 75 stalwarts of India's Freedom Struggle as a remembrance of their sacrifices for the nation, added the press release.



The visit of INS Satpura to San Diego is also historic as this is the first time an Indian Naval Warship has reached the west coast of North America, thus demonstrating the capability of the Indian Navy to deploy across the globe, when required in support of the National objectives, as per the statement.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an occasion to reinvigorate and reemphasise India's maritime moorings. Towards this, a large number of activities have been undertaken by the Indian Navy over the last year both within the country and abroad.

Commemorative ship visits to 75 Indian ports in the year 2021-22, President's Fleet Review, Lokayan 2022 (sail ship expedition), display of the monumental flag at Mumbai and community outreach programs across all coastal districts of India are a few major initiatives in this regard by Indian Navy. (ANI)

