INS Sharda completes first phase of transfer of Covid-19 supplies in Lakshadweep

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Indian naval ship (INS) Sharda on Tuesday completed the first phase of transfer of Covid-19 supplies including oxygen cylinders in Lakshadweep, the Indian Navy said.

"The transfer took place at four islands - Agatti, Andrott, Kadmat and Kavaratti. The next consignment of Covid-19 supplies and Oxygen Express is scheduled for departure today," said the Indian Navy.

Additionally, the Indian Navy's IN LCU 55 arrived in Port Blair on Monday, the ship brought oxygen cylinders and multi feed oxygen manifolds (MOM manufactured by Naval Dockyard Vizag) from Visakhapatnam to cater for exigencies.



In the early hours of April 25, INS Sharda, based at Kochi, undertook the transfer of essential medical supplies to the capital of Lakshadweep, Kavaratti. The stores consisted of 35 oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and other items to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

To assist the civil administration in fighting COVID 19 at the island of Kadmat, a Naval contingent comprising one doctor, two medical assistants and one additional sailor reached Kadmat. The personnel have been deputed from SNC, Kochi as well as from INS Dweeprakshak, Kavaratti.

The Headquarters of Southern Naval Command has also reserved ten beds including ICU (Intensive Care Unit) facilities for patients from Lakshadweep at Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Sanjivani, Kochi to cater for shortages in beds at the islands. Also, Naval Air Station INS Garuda has also been placed on alert to extend Naval airfield facilities for Lakshadweep helicopters ferrying patients.

Air evacuation pods developed indigenously by the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi to airlift COVID-19 patients from the Islands as well as from elsewhere are also being made ready for emergency requirements. (ANI)

